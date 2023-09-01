Kevin Dotson excited to prove himself in fresh start with Rams

Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read

Kevin Dotson started 30 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the last three years after being a fourth-round pick in 2021. He’s played left and right guard, showing good versatility between the two spots, but Pittsburgh wanted to go in a different direction this year.

With the Rams looking for offensive line depth, the two sides struck a deal just before final roster cuts, giving Dotson a fresh start in a new city. He comes to the Rams not as a projected starter, but a quality backup at either guard spot.

Dotson will have a chance to potentially earn a starting role at some point if Steve Avila or Tremayne Anchrum Jr. gets hurt, but for now, he’s just excited to prove himself to his new team.

“It’s a new opportunity,” Dotson told TheRams.com. “I like the places I’ve been now. California’s a nice state to be in weather-wise, a lot of stuff to do. I like the team, I like my o-line group, so I feel like it’s all going to come together.”

Dotson may have fallen out of favor with the Steelers, but he hopes to show he’s capable of being a starting guard again. He’s been a solid player in pass protection, earning pass-blocking grades between 77.6 and 87.2 in each of the last three years, allowing just seven sacks in that span.

In Dotson’s mind, though, he’s better as a run blocker, despite PFF’s grades suggesting otherwise.

“I feel like my strength is in run-blocking,” Dotson said. “I feel like I’m pretty good in pass (blocking) also. And I’m a real team player when it comes to it. Everybody on the Steelers, they’ll vouch for me knowing that I’m a good guy, so I just try to bring that energy here too.”

Dotson will be a free agent after this season but if he steps up and plays well, he could choose to re-sign with the Rams, potentially as one of their starters in 2024. He has a lot to prove this season, both for himself and to his new team.

