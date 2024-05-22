Ketel Marte hitting streak: Where Arizona Diamondbacks star ranks in MLB franchise history

The Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte went just 1-for-5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night, but that's all he had to do to extend his hitting streak to 20 games, and climb up the ranking of the longest hit streaks in franchise history.

Marte's single in the seventh inning helped Arizona get a 7-3 win over the Dodgers in Los Angeles and move to 23-26 on the season.

He is now hitting .289 on the season, with a .338 on base percentage and a .510 slugging percentage.

But it's the 20-game hitting streak, the longest in MLB this season, that is all anyone wants to talk about.

Where Ketel Marte's hitting streak ranks in DBacks history

Marte climbed up to No. 5 on the list of the longest hit streaks in DBacks history with the hit against the Dodgers, the 20th consecutive game he has gotten at least one hit.

He moved out of a tie with Matt Williams with the single. Williams had a 19-game hitting streak for Arizona in 1999.

The four Diamondbacks hit streaks ahead of Marte?

Danny Bautista had a 21-game hitting streak in 2004, Tony Womack had a 24-game hit streak in 2000, Paul Goldschmidt had a 26-game hit streak in 2013 and Luis Gonzalez went 30 straight games with a hit in 1999.

Tuesday game recap: Joc Pederson’s blast helps beat his old team as Diamondbacks down Dodgers

Hitting streak no fluke for Ketel Marte

Interestingly, this isn't the first 20-game hitting streak for Marte, who holds the MLB record for the longest postseason hitting streak.

Marte had hits in his first 20 MLB playoff games, beginning on Oct. 14, 2017, through Game 5 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers on Nov. 1, 2023.

The second longest MLB postseason hit streak is 17 games, a feat that was accomplished by Hank Bauer (1956-58), Derek Jeter (2003-04) and Manny Ramirez (2003-04).

Not too shabby.

Ketel Marte has the longest hit streak in MLB this season at 20 games, and the 5th-longest hit streak in Arizona Diamondbacks history.

Interesting fact about Ketel Marte's hitting streak

Several social media posts pointed out after Marte's streak reached 20 games that his batting average has actually dipped during his 20-game hitting streak.

Now that's interesting.

He had a .307 batting average before his streak. Now, his batting average sits at .289.

Social media reacts to Ketel Marte's hitting streak

