Kerr loves seeing Klay 'at peace' in new Warriors bench role

Amid a frustratingly inconsistent 2023-24 NBA season, Warriors coach Steve Kerr couldn't be more content with the current state of Klay Thompson.

Sixth man Klay Thompson, that is.

"Klay's been great," Kerr said Tuesday on 95.7 The Game's "Willard and Dibs." "The best part for me as his coach is just seeing him really comfortable and at peace with his role. I think he was fighting that a little bit early in the season. He wanted so desperately to be the same Klay from five years ago. And he just couldn't get past the injuries and what the injuries did to him and his career. It was bothering him and he was trying too hard out there on the floor.

"And I think over the All-Star Break, he really got his thoughts together and realized that maybe coming off the bench could be a good thing and he's embraced it. And he has been fantastic. Not only his play, but his attitude, his approach, his leadership. Klay's been great, and it's been really fun to see."

Thompson's struggles to start the season led to several visible frustrations on -- and off -- the court, with videos capturing the animated guard upset with himself during or after a bad game.

For the first time since his 2012 rookie season, Thompson came off the bench in Golden State's 140-137 win over the Utah Jazz on Feb. 15 at Delta Center. He has maintained that role ever since, with an exception of four games.

In that win against Utah, Thompson dropped 35 points on 13-of-22 shooting from the field and 7 of 13 from 3-point range. And in his 11 games as the Warriors' Sixth Man this season, he is averaging 20.1 points, three rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Before the major adjustment, Thompson averaged 17 points on 41.5 percent shooting from the field and 36.8 percent from deep, with 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 49 games (49 starts).

And as Kerr alluded to, he's not only playing some of his best ball of the season, but he looks happier and more comfortable on the floor while leading a second unit alongside future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul.

The Warriors currently sit in 10th place in the Western Conference and have 15 regular-season games remaining to make one final NBA playoff push.

