Kerr excited to win more trophies after inking Chelsea deal

Sam Kerr has said she is excited to win more trophies with Chelsea after signing a contract extension with the club.

The Australia international has signed a new deal with the West Londoners that will tie her to the Blues until 2026.

It represents a huge boost to new head coach Sonia Bompastor, who has arrived from Lyon to replace Emma Hayes. Kerr expressed her delight at signing a new deal and said her extension is a ‘proud moment’.

“It’s really exciting and a very proud moment for me,” Kerr said.

“Having the opportunity to stay at a club like Chelsea means a lot to me. I’m really excited to continue to push and to try to win trophies.”

Chelsea general manager Paul Green said the club were delighted to agree a new contract with ‘one of the world’s best strikers’.

“We are delighted that Sam has extended her deal with the club. Sam is a leader and one of the world’s best strikers and goalscorers. She has been very important to our success, and we look forward to welcoming her back from injury next season.”

Kerr signed for Chelsea from Chicago Red Stars during the 2019-20 season and has since scored 99 goals in 128 appearances for the Blues.

She has won five Women’s Super League titles and five domestic cup among her honours at Chelsea, and became the first player to win the FWA Women’s Footballer of the Year award in back-to-back seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Kerr has placed in the top three for the Ballon d’Or Féminin in each of the last three years, including a runners-up finish in 2023, and has scored a record-breaking 69 goals for Australia at international level.

