Kerr admits Warriors' lack of grit, togetherness a ‘problem'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Back-to-back dismal home performances by his team left Warriors coach Steve Kerr pondering what has gone wrong.

For Kerr, it was a fairly simple but frustrating and concerning answer.

“We have good chemistry, but we haven’t found that grit every good team needs, when you pull together and just play for the group,” Kerr told reporters Saturday after the Warriors were handily defeated 132-122 by the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. “We’re not there yet, and that’s a problem.

“We’ve got good guys. Love everyone, but until this team really connects in a way that is solely dedicated to winning each and every game, then we’re going to be stuck in this place. We need to get there.”

That was not much of an issue, if at all, when the Warriors were winning NBA championships. Those teams were extremely talented and were defined by their grittiness, their ability to make clutch plays consistently and defend with equal passion and success.

But something is clearly missing with this year’s squad, as evidenced in the back-to-back losses to Miami and Dallas. The Heat and Mavs – both missing two key players apiece – pretty much had their way in their respective victories while the Warriors were mostly out of sync in both losses, particularly on the defensive end.

Kerr was asked if there is an issue with players having individual agendas, though he declined to say it in those terms.

“The irony is that things always work out best for each individual player when they just lose themselves in the game and the team and commit to the quest to the cause," Kerr said. "All the great teams do that. We’re not there.

“We’re not competing through the tough parts of the game. There’s an intangible, there’s a feeling, there’s a vibe where you fight, where everybody’s energy is right. We don’t have that right now.”

Stephen Curry, who is trying to fight his way through his individual struggles, agreed.

“I don’t necessarily think it’s agendas or kind of emotions getting in the way,” Curry said. “I think it’s when you’re not playing well, it’s like a human nature default. I’ll be up here and say, ‘I need to play better, I need to shoot the ball better.’ Everybody could probably speak to something they could do better to help us win. That’s the situation we’re in.

“Until we start winning there will be more nit-picking everything to try to figure out what the solution is. Until we find it we’re going to be sitting right here in this situation.”

Whenever the Warriors needed a spark of passion and fury in the past, they got it in abundance from Draymond Green. But he has missed the past nine games serving an NBA suspension and there’s no timetable yet for his return.

While Green's return definitely will be a boost for the team, it might not be the complete fix the Warriors are looking for.

Chris Paul, who has played for six different NBA teams in his career, has gone through similar situations in the past but is confident that the Warriors will pull themselves out of the tailspin.

“We just have to stay connected, it’s as simple as that,” Paul said. “We just want to make sure that we’re not up when it's going good and down when it’s not going as well. That’s the thing we’re trying to find with our team is consistency. Just make sure the spirit is right. The really good teams in this league try to stay even-keel. Just realize if you get down by 10, it’s a long game, you’re going to figure it out.

“We’re going to figure it out. We’ve got a lot of selfless guys on the team and we have a lot of guys with grit and all that. Now we just have to figure out how to put it together for 48 minutes consistently.”

