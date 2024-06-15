‘Kept us off balance’: Guardians fall to Blue Jays 5-0

TORONTO (AP) — Six pitchers combined on an eight-hitter, George Springer scored twice and drove in a run, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-0 on Saturday.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa had two hits and rookie Addison Barger had his first big league RBI for the Blue Jays, who are 26-3 when scoring five runs or more.

Opener Trevor Richards allowed one hit over 2 1/3 innings, throwing 31 pitches. Tim Mayza and Zach Pop got one out each, and Bowden Francis (3-2) gave up four hits — all singles — over four innings. Génesis Cabrera worked the eighth and Nate Pearson finished Toronto’s fifth shutout.

“Everyone did their part,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “The runs definitely helped.”

Francis extended his scoreless streak to nine innings.

Cleveland was blanked for the fifth time.

“You’ve got to credit them, they pitched very, very well today and kept us off balance,” Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said. “Just couldn’t get anything rolling.”

Carlos Carrasco (2-6) lost his fourth straight decision, allowing five runs and six hits in five innings. AL Central-leading Cleveland (44-24) had won four of its previous five.

“He really gamed up and stepped up to give us five innings, but definitely wasn’t the sharpest he’s been,” Vogt said.

Springer, Barger and Spencer Horwitz had RBI singles in a three-run second, Kiner-Falefa singled home Springer in the fourth and Daulton Varsho’ hit a run-scoring, double-play grounder in the fifth.

Barger went 1 for 3 with a walk in his first game since being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo Friday. He appeared in five games for Toronto earlier this season.

“He’s controlling the zone and putting the bat on the ball,” Schneider said.

Barger said he’s finding things easier in his second go-around at the big league level.

“I’m a little more comfortable, more calmed down this time,” Barger said. “Last time everything happened really fast.”

Cleveland’s Steven Kwan had three singles, extending his hitting streak to 10 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: Cleveland put 3B José Ramírez on paternity leave and recalled OF Johnathan Rodríguez from Triple-A Columbus. A five-time All-Star, Ramírez is batting .269 with a team-high 18 home runs. His 62 RBIs began the day second in in RBIs, one behind the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge. Ramírez may miss up to three days.

Blue Jays: SS Bo Bichette (right calf) was held out of the lineup and Kiner-Falefa started at shortstop.

UP NEXT

RHP José Berríos (5-5, 2.93 ERA) is scheduled to start for Toronto in Sunday’s series finale and RHP Ben Lively (6-2, 2.59) for Cleveland.

