Who will be Kentucky basketball coach? Nate Oats, Dan Hurley, Jay Wright comment on job

It is officially the start of a new era for Kentucky basketball. John Calipari took to social media Tuesday afternoon to announce his departure from Lexington in a video post.

Since news of Calipari's expected departure leaked late Sunday night, a number of names have been mentioned in connection with the Kentucky job.

Here's what Alabama's Nate Oats, UConn's Dan Hurley and former Villanova head coach Jay Wright have said when asked about UK's opening:

Nate Oats, Alabama

Oats just finished his fifth season with the Crimson Tide, making it to the Final Four for the first time in the program's history. On Monday, he posted a statement on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, stating that he plans to remain in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

"I am fully committed to this team and to this University," Oats said. "We have already accomplished some great things here, and there is nothing I want more than for The University of Alabama to win its first national championship in men's basketball. Despite any rumors to the contrary, rest assured that I will continue that pursuit as your head coach."

Dan Hurley, UConn

Hurley is fresh off back-to-back national championships after the Huskies beat Purdue on Monday to win their sixth title in program history.

Hurley appeared on Pat McAfee's show on Tuesday and, when asked about the Kentucky job, said he'll enjoy the win for a couple of days and then focus on putting together next season's roster, winning another championship and pursuing a dynasty.

Jay Wright, former Villanova coach

Wright, now a sports analyst for the CBS Sports Network, retired from coaching in 2022 after spending 21 years as the head coach at Villanova.

During Monday night's national championship coverage, Wright was asked if he was interested in the Kentucky job.

"I am so happy doing this," he said. "I'm telling you right now, I love this.

"The guy that replaces him (Calipari) is going to be in a really difficult position to cover all areas of college basketball. He is a college basketball genius. What he did in recruiting and bringing in all those pros and all those guys that come back to Kentucky makes that program as strong as ever. Whoever comes in there is going into a super strong program."

After Wright finished talking, Seth Davis asked, "Was that a firm no?" Wright replied, "Yes."

