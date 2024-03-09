Kentucky basketball beats Tennessee at its own game, wins regular-season finale with defense

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Antonio Reeves and D.J. Wagner converged on Dalton Knecht well beyond the 3-point line. It didn’t matter. Knecht, Tennessee’s superstar fifth-year senior guard, connected anyway with a little more than 13 minutes remaining Saturday. In the next minute, two more Volunteers attempted triples of their own: Zakai Zeigler and Jahmai Mashack; the Wildcats didn’t even bother to close out on the latter, leaving him wide open.

The result: misses from both Mashack and Zeigler.

The three possessions encapsulated the game: Kentucky had no answers for Knecht. But the Wildcats made every other player on the hosts a non-factor offensively.

No. 13 Kentucky’s lock-tight defensive effort helped it beat No. 4 Tennessee at its own game, departing Thompson-Boling Arena with a 85-81 victory in tow.

The Wildcats (23-8, 13-5 SEC) not only exacted payback for this season’s first meeting — the Volunteers won, 103-92, at Rupp Arena last month — but they also locked up a top-four seed and a double bye in the SEC Tournament, which begins next week in Nashville, Tennessee. UK is still awaiting its seeding, pending the results of other league games Saturday.

Knecht didn’t make it easy on them Saturday.

The likely SEC Player of the Year, in his final home game with the Volunteers (24-7, 14-4), gave the Tennessee faithful a performance to remember, exploding for a career-high 40 points. Saturday was the seventh time this season he went for 30 or more. He was the first foe to reach the 40-point mark against Kentucky since Texas A&M’s Elston Turner also had 40 in 2013 — and only the 21st time any opponent ever tallied that figure.

Knecht’s individual excellence notwithstanding, he got little help: His teammates combined for just 41 points Saturday.

UK had a more well-rounded effort, keyed by Reeves’ and Reed Sheppard, who had 27 points apiece. Justin Edwards had 16 points (6 for 10 overall, 4 of 7 beyond the arc) and Rob Dillingham finished with 11.

Kentucky’s first SEC Tournament game will be Friday, with a tipoff time still to be determined. All games in the event will air on either ESPN or SEC Network.

