Kentucky baseball moves into top five of coaches’ poll after taking series from Arkansas

The college baseball postseason is only two weeks away, and if Kentucky remains on its current trajectory the Wildcats will be in the thick of the national championship discussion when that moment arrives.

UK, ranked eighth in the nation last week but now in line to climb higher in this week’s polls, took two of three games from second-ranked Arkansas at Kentucky Proud Park over the weekend to maintain its grip on the best record in the Southeastern Conference.

The first Top 25 of the day out Monday, the USA Today Coaches’ Poll, moved Kentucky to No. 5 — behind only No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Texas A&M, No. 3 Arkansas and No. 4 Clemson.

Two more SEC series remain for the Wildcats, who stand 18-6 in league play and 35-10 overall. Kentucky’s SEC record is its best ever through 24 games.

Kentucky visits unranked Florida for a three-game series this weekend starting Friday. UK closes the regular season May 16-18 at home against Vanderbilt, which dropped out of the coaches’ poll Monday.

The Wildcats have nonconference games remaining Tuesday at Xavier (3 p.m., FloSports.com) and May 14 at home vs. Wright State.

The Southeastern Conference Tournament takes place May 21-26 at Hoover, Alabama.

Mason Moore, a 6-foot-4 junior from Rowan County High School, allowed two runs on three hits across five innings Sunday to pick up his team-leading eighth pitching win of the season.

Nick Lopez (9) celebrates his eighth home run of the season with teammate Nolan McCarthy after crossing home plate in the third inning to extend UK’s lead to 3-0

Kentucky won the rubber match of its weekend vs. Arkansas 7-4 on Sunday at Kentucky Proud Park, taking a series from the Razorbacks for the first time since 2012.

Emilien Pitre and Nick Lopez each went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Nolan McCarthy finished 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored as UK pounded out nine hits off four Arkansas pitchers.

Starter Mason Moore (8-1) earned the win for the Cats, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out six in five innings. Moore set the tone for Sunday’s win by striking out three Arkansas batters in the first inning. Johnny Hummel earned his sixth save of the season by closing the door on an Arkansas rally in the ninth inning.

A crowd announced at 6,024 took in Sunday’s Kentucky series finale against second-ranked Arkansas at Kentucky Proud Park. That followed audiences of 4,742 on Friday night and 4,015 on Saturday.

SEC standings

East Division

Kentucky 35-10 (18-6)

Tennessee 39-9 (17-7)

Georgia 35-12 (13-11)

South Carolina 32-15 (13-11)

Vanderbilt 32-16 (11-13)

Florida 24-23 (10-14)

Missouri 21-28 (7-17)

West Division

Arkansas 40-9 (17-7)

Texas A&M 40-8 (16-8)

Mississippi State 32-16 (14-10)

Alabama 29-18 (10-14)

LSU 31-18 (9-15)

Mississippi 25-22 (9-15)

Auburn 22-24 (4-20)