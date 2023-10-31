Kenny Pickett remains limited on Tuesday injury report

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett told reporters on Tuesday that he's definitely playing in Thursday's game against the Titans.

But Pickett remained limited on Pittsburgh's second injury report of the week as he deals with a rib injury.

The signal-caller noted he did some light throwing during Tuesday's on-field work. The Steelers held a walk-through rather than a full practice with the short week.

But two players who are returning from injured reserve are heading in the right direction toward playing this week. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (groin) and running back Anthony McFarland (knee) were both upgraded from limited to full on the Tuesday report.

Safety Damontae Kazee (hand) was also upgraded from limited to full. While defensive back Levi Wallace (foot) remained limited.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) did not practice. Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Monday that Fitzpatrick is not expected to play on Thursday.