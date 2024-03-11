Kendrick Bourne agrees to three-year deal to remain with Patriots

Receiver Kendrick Bourne said in an interview with NFL Media last week the he hoped to re-sign with the Patriots rather than hitting free agency. Bourne got his wish.

He is re-signing with the team on a three-year deal, his agent, Henry Organ of Disruptive, announced.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports that the deal is worth a base of $19.5 million with a maximum value of $33 million and it includes a $4.2 million signing bonus.

Bourne, 28, tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Week 8 but said he will complete his rehab before training camp.

He made 37 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns before his season-ending injury.

Bourne, signed a three-year contract with the Patriots in 2021, has 264 receptions for 3,409 yards and 21 touchdowns in his career with the 49ers and Patriots.

Bourne ranks 95th on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents.