Ken Walker says he’s keeping in touch with Rashaad Penny

Perhaps one of the most hard-done-by players in recent memory for the Seattle Seahawks was former running back Rashaad Penny. Originally the No. 27 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Penny was supposed to help kickstart a Seahawks ground attack which finished dead last in the 2017 season.

Unfortunately, injuries really prevented his career in Seattle from breaking out like it should. Every time it seemed like he was going to realize his full potential – like rushing for 495 yards in the final three games of the 2021 season – it was always met with a debilitating injury.

As a result, the Seahawks and Penny finally parted ways during the offseason. Penny signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, while Seattle picked a pair of running backs in the 2023 NFL draft.

While Penny might be gone, the Seahawks’ young stud in the backfield, Kenneth Walker III, is still staying in contact with Penny.

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker says he remains in regular touch with Rashaad Penny, now signed with Philadelphia I asked Walker what Penny meant for him in his rookie season last year. “Everything.” ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/KlIntfTqvf — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) June 1, 2023

Here’s hoping Penny can find success in his new NFL home…

…except for Week 15, of course.

