Ken Bell was the best player to wear No. 35 for the Broncos

Former running back Ken Bell was the best player to ever wear jersey No. 35 for the Denver Broncos.

Bell was used sparingly on offense, only rushing 31 times for 96 yards in his career, but he made an impact on special teams as a returner. In four years, Bell totaled 2,218 yards on 104 kickoff returns.

Former cornerback Lenny Walls deserves an honorable mention as a 20-game starter in Denver, but Bell ranks higher in the team’s history books.

Walls recorded just one interception during his four years with the Broncos. Bell, on the other hand, ranks seventh on the club’s all-time return list with 2,365 yards (kickoff and punt returns combined).

Fellow running back Larry Canada also deserves an honorable mention, but he only played three years with the team and his 781 all-purpose yards are less than half of Bell’s.

Bell also helped Denver reach three Super Bowls following the 1986, 1987 and 1989 seasons. The Broncos lost all three games, but reaching the Super Bowl is a notable accomplishment. His 21 returns in the playoffs are also a franchise record.

Bell’s son, Kenny, was a wide receiver in the NFL from 2015-2018, including a brief stint in Denver. The younger Bell also played in the AAF.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire