Kelly Oubre Jr. joins injury report for Sixers before matchup vs. Hornets

The Philadelphia 76ers will be a bit short-handed once again when they take on the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at home. As they look to get back on track, they will be down three key pieces.

Joel Embiid, De’Anthony Melton, and Robert Covington will be sidelined due to their ailments. Embiid continues to recover from his meniscus procedure, Melton is sidelined due to lumbar spine bone stress, and Covington remains out due to a left knee bone bruise.

KJ Martin is listed as questionable due to a right ankle impingement and now Kelly Oubre Jr. will join the injury report due to right shoulder soreness.

Oubre is averaging 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 45.3% from the floor and 30.9% from deep. If he can’t go on Friday, the Sixers will once again be looking to others to step up and produce in his place.

Tip off from the Wells Fargo Center is set for 7 p.m. EST.

