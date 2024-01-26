Kellen Moore set to interview for Buccaneers offensive coordinator

Dave Canales is the new head coach of the Panthers and that means the Buccaneers need a new offensive coordinator.

Friday brought word of a candidate who will be in the mix for the job. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Kellen Moore is scheduled to interview with the Bucs on Monday.

Moore spent the 2023 season as the offensive coordinator of the Chargers and he was in the same role with the Cowboys for four seasons before coming to Los Angeles.

The Chargers have not formally dismissed Moore since hiring Jim Harbaugh as their head coach, but it looks like he is almost certainly leaving the team. He's met with the Eagles about their offensive coordinator opening and is interviewing with the Browns on Friday.