Kelce agrees to two-year extension with Chiefs

Apr. 29—Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will be prolonging his stay in Kansas City after agreeing to terms on a two-year extension with the team on Monday.

Kelce has been on record saying money is secondary to him in his career, but according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the extension is expected to make the 34-year-old the highest paid tight end in the NFL. The agreement will also keep Kelce under contract with the Chiefs through 2027.

The four-time All-Pro has helped the Chiefs capture three Super Bowl titles, including back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023.

Entering his 12th season in the NFL in 2024, Kelce holds the record for the most catches by a tight end in the first 10 seasons of a career and is second in Chiefs history in touchdown receptions with 69.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.