Keenan Allen, Joshua Palmer did not practice on Wednesday

As the Chargers start to get ready for their penultimate game of the season, one of their key offensive players remains sidelined.

Receiver Keenan Allen (heel) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, according to the team's injury report.

Allen has not played since the Dec. 10 loss to Denver. In just 13 games, Allen has 108 receptions for 1,243 yards with seven touchdowns this season.

Fellow receiver Joshua Palmer (concussion) did not practice. Outside linebacker Khalil Mack (rest) and defensive lineman Nick Williams (rest/shoulder) also did not practice.

Outside linebacker Joey Rosa (foot), defensive back Deane Leonard (heel), linebacker Kenneth Murray (shoulder), offensive tackle Trey Pipkins (wrist), offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (ankle), and tight end Nick Gannett (back)were all limited. Bosa has yet to be activated from injured reserve.

Linebacker Tanner Muse (knee) was a full participant as he returns from IR.