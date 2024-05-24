Keenan Allen has an important leadership role to fill with Bears

The Chicago Bears have a young core of players on their roster. There are a few veterans in place, but a lot of their hope lives within the guys who are 25 years old or younger. Who is going to be the veteran who steps up in a leadership role?

One player that everyone should be looking at is wide receiver Keenan Allen, who was acquired in a trade this offseason. He has a lot to give this young team. Allen has been a star receiver in the NFL, and now is his time to also thrive in a mentor role.

There are two rookies who will benefit from Allen’s presence: quarterback Caleb Williams and receiver Rome Odunze.

Williams, the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, needs as much help as he can get to hit the ground running in the NFL. The Bears are giving Williams more help than they’ve ever given a rookie quarterback before, and Allen is a big part of it. Having a great veteran target in the huddle will help Williams throw the ball with confidence.

Odunze, selected at ninth overall, has a high ceiling and will benefit from getting to learn from the likes of Allen and DJ Moore. With those wideouts in place, Odunze is in good hands.

Yes, it is very helpful to have a guy like Allen on the field because he’s been great at football for a long time — and he’s showed no signs of slowing down. It will also be helpful to have him because of what he brings off the field.

