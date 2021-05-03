Keegan Bradley still confident game is trending up after squandering lead at Valspar Championship

Tom D’Angelo, Palm Beach Post
·4 min read
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — As the ball sailed through the steamy, shimmering late afternoon sky, Keegan Bradley thought he had gotten away with a poorly-hit 8-iron.

The Jupiter, Florida, resident set his eyes on the bunker short of the 13th green and thought if that’s where it was headed it could be worse.

It was.

The ball never reached the bunker, instead hitting the wall that keeps the earth from falling into the water and bounced back into that lake.

Bradley bent over his 8-iron and dropped his head in disbelief. He knew at that moment his chances of a fifth PGA Tour win likely were sunk. Just like that ball.

“I just hit a terrible shot,” he said. “I hadn’t really hit a really bad shot all week and you just can’t hit it there. It was a bummer.”

Valspar: Leaderboard | Photos | Money

That shot turned a two-man deadlock at the Valspar Championship into a two-shot lead for Sam Burns, Bradley’s playing partner the final two rounds. Burns would double that lead three holes later before settling for a 68 and finishing with a 17-under 267, three shots ahead of runner-up Bradley.

“I’ve done pretty well in my career when I’ve had a chance,” Bradley said. “I just didn’t hit the shots that I needed coming down the end.”

Bradley, 34, was able to put the weekend in perspective. Yes, there was disappointment that he could not finish after an opening-round 64 and holding the lead after each round … outright after Thursday and tied with Burns following play on Friday and Saturday.

But his game is on the upswing after that final-round 71, mainly because of his putting. And recovering from that one bad shot enough to hang onto second place — even after missing a 4-foot par putt on No. 15 — says a lot about where Bradley is mentally.

Bradley admitted his putting woes had taken the fun out of his game.

“I just didn’t hit the shots I needed coming down the end,” he said. “But I’m proud of the way I finished off to come in solo second. A lot of points at stake, World Ranking points. I can take that away from it.”

What he can take away is his best finish in 43 starts, dating to the 2019 Travelers Championship when he tied for second behind Chez Reavie and got a check for $752,100.

Although Bradley had the lead at the turn, he seemed to be playing catchup to Burns the entire round. They started even, but Bradley dropped two shots by the third hole after Burns birdied No. 2 followed by a Bradley bogey the next hole.

Bradley battled back and regained the lead outright on No. 9 by dropping a 16-foot birdie putt. That lasted one hole before Burns birdied No. 11, his first of three birdies on the back nine (he had two bogeys but both after he took an insurmountable lead).

“You never wish that upon anyone, you never wish to see someone hit it in the water,” Burns said. “I was hoping Keegan would play his best. I wanted to see how I would hold up and see if I could beat him with my best against his best.”

What made that moment more surreal was this is not No. 17 at PGA National or the iconic island green at TPC Sawgrass. Though the hole played the second toughest on the course that was mainly because it had the second-fewest birdies. Bradley’s was just the second water ball off the tee on the day and the 11th in the 449 times the hole was played in four days.

In other words, Bradley had a 2.2 percent chance to putting that tee shot in the water when he addressed the ball.

Bradley is not going to let one shot derail what he believes is a resurgent career uptick. He said his game is in “great shape” and is confident he will be back in this same spot sometime soon, perhaps this week in Charlotte or in three weeks at the PGA Championship on Kiawah Island.

And nothing said more about his state of mind than his upbeat mood following the round. Bradley quickly turned his attention to his family as he walked off the 18th green with hugs for his wife, Jillian; sons Logan and Cooper.

“We got a four-hour drive back to Jupiter,” he said with a big smile. “We’ll see how much I like them then.”

No matter what happens on that drive, he will enjoy it more than that tee shot on No. 13.

How much money each PGA Tour player earned at the Valspar Championship

Cameron Tringale sets a dubious PGA Tour mark at the Valspar Championship

Sam Burns flirts with history, wins first PGA Tour event at Valspar Championship

  • Paul Barjon prevails in playoff to win Korth Ferry Tour’s Huntsville Championship

    Paul Barjon is finally a Korn Ferry Tour winner after prevailing on the third hole of a playoff at the Huntsville Championship.

  • Sam Burns claims first PGA TOUR title at 2021 Valspar Championship

    In the final round of the 2021 Valspar Championship, Sam Burns fired a 3-under 68 to finish 17-under par for the tournament and claim his first PGA TOUR victory by three shots.

  • New Zealand's Lee opts out of Tokyo Olympics

    Lee, who finished 27th at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is currently 192nd in the PGA Tour rankings and needs to finish within the top 125 by the end of August to retain his playing rights for next season. "After careful thought and much deliberation, New Zealand's Danny Lee has made the tough decision to make himself unavailable for selection for the Tokyo Olympic Games," a Golf New Zealand statement said.

  • Sam Burns wins Valspar Championship for first Tour victory

    Sam Burns fired a 3-under-par 68 for his first PGA Tour victory, a three-shot win over his third-round co-leader Keegan Bradley in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla., on Sunday. Burns, who shot a 17-under 267 for the tournament, finished Sunday's round with bogeys on two of his final four holes, but his 1-under on the back nine of Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course was enough. Bradley's back nine, on the other hand, included a double-bogey, a bogey and no birdies.

  • Valspar payout: Sam Burns' first win includes big payday

    Here are the purse and FedExCup points breakdowns for winner Sam Burns and the rest of the players who made the cut at the 2021 Valspar Championship.

  • Keegan Bradley falls short after sharing Valspar Championship lead

    PALM HARBOR — One thing was alleviating some of the pain Keegan Bradley felt walking off the 18th green at the Valspar Championship on Sunday knowing that victory ended up three shots out of reach. Moments after shaking hands with champion Sam Burns at Innisbrook, Bradley walked toward his family, who waited just outside the rope line. He kissed his wife, Jilliana, and hugged his children, ...

  • Sam Burns earns first PGA Tour win in impressive fashion at Valspar Championship

    Sam Burns earned his first PGA Tour win in his 76th career start Sunday at the Valspar Championship.

  • Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns stay atop Valspar leaderboard

    Second round co-leaders Keegan Bradley and Sam Burns each had an eagle, two birdies and two bogeys and stayed atop the leaderboard after Saturday's third round of the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla. Bradley, who also led after Thursday's first round, and Burns shot 2-under 69s to close Saturday at 14-under 199, good enough for a one-shot lead over Max Homa. The difference in the leaders' cards was that Burns' eagle came on the par-5 first hole at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course, while Bradley scored an eagle on the par-5 14th hole.

