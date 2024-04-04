How the KC Current put their VAR TV in a YETI cooler

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current has already made their mark by playing in their historic CPKC Stadium but one particular feature has caught the eye of soccer fans around the country.

In the Current’s inaugural match at CPKC Stadium, video assistant referee (VAR) was not used in their 5-4 win over the Portland Thorns.

In the Current’s second home match against Angel City FC, VAR was used several times and showed the Current’s unique way of helping referees review game footage:

Opening a YETI cooler.

“This came about because YETI, as a strategic partner of ours, wanted to figure out how we make this [authentic] to what we do every single day,” Current president Raven Jemison said. The Current have a multi-year partnership with the brand that is known for its coolers, drinkware, and outdoor equipment.

At almost every other soccer stadium around the league (and around the world), VAR screens are on the sides of the pitch on a platform. KCC decided to use the partnership to their advantage.

“Of course, there’s product placement. But when you think about how we can integrate them into the game and the eyeballs that are watching us outside the stadium, we thought ‘What better way to put the VAR system within the cooler such that when the referee goes over to check the VAR, you have to mention YETI?'”

There was some back and forth about how it would be installed among the staff but it got figured out pretty quickly.

“The cooler is the house of the VAR,” Jemison said. “Instead of it being exposed to the elements, it’s just inside the cooler.”

The cooler sits on a platform at the halfway line of the pitch and uses a peddle to make it slowly rise when needed.

It caught instant social media fame with women’s soccer media and fans giving comments and jokes on how much they love the product placement.

The YETI VAR was also clutch for the Current as it confirmed a goal for Alexa Spaanstra in extra time of the first half to give them a 2-0 lead.

VAR also disallowed an Angel City goal that would have tied the match at 3 in the 87th minute. Kansas City striker Bia scored a goal five minutes later to seal their third straight victory to start the season.

Current head coach Vlatko Andonovski didn’t see the cooler during the match but he and a few players love the ingenuity.

“It is interesting, not for the coaches. Those few minutes while they’re checking the VAR in front of the YETI cooler were freezing on the bench,” he joked.

“It’s the sponsor. You gotta get ’em the TV time. That’s what they’re paying for right,” veteran midfielder Lo LaBonta said. “Can you imagine the ref just comes out with a tall boy?”

The Current have secured many partnerships as they prepared for the 2024 season including many local food and beverage vendors inside of CPKC Stadium along with selling YETI products inside the stadium.

And with the way the Current use water as a mascot and a promotional tool, it works well with a drinkware brand.

Jemison has only been in her role since January but has shown the drive and ability to make smart, unique strategic partnerships for the club and pledges that more is coming.

“NWSL and the Kansas City Current: we are kind of a blank slate as it relates to what we can do and how we can disrupt what’s been done with respect to sports business, sports partnerships, and this is a great example of why I’m here,” she said.

“These types of things make sense for the brand.. but we’re seeing it play out in real life. And when we think about those strategic partnerships, we want to make sure that we are bringing those partnerships to life.”

KCC is on an international break but is back in action on Sunday, April 14th on the road to NJ/NY Gotham FC at 5 p.m.

