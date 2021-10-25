Kayla Harrison responds to Dana White: ‘I really am gonna be the greatest of all time. He’s gonna see.’

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Kayla Harrison is determined to reach the pinnacle of MMA regardless of what anyone has to say, and that includes UFC president Dana White.

Harrison, the 2019 PFL women’s lightweight champion, responded to White’s recent comments to TSN suggesting she should stay in PFL and warning her of the talent level in the UFC.

“If I was her, I’d stay right where she is and keep picking off the people over there,” White said. “… I would stay there and keep fighting the type of women she’s fighting there before I would come here and fight an Amanda Nunes. That’s for damn sure.”

White’s comments come as undefeated Harrison (11-0), who is teammates with Nunes at American Top Team, nears free agency. Harrison made it clear Monday that she’s not bothered by White’s words.

“Thanks for the advice, Uncle Dana, I appreciate you,” Harrison said. “My job is going to focus on Oct. 27. I really don’t care what other people have to say about me or my career, my choices or my options. I’m going to do what’s best for me, and that’s it.”

The two-time Olympic judo gold medalist is not surprised to hear those comments from the UFC president. She actually expects that kind of banter from him.

“That’s what he does,” Harrison said. “That’s his job. I’m gonna talk about how I’m the greatest of all time, and he’s gonna talk about, ‘Well, calm down. No, you’re not.’ This is a game. This is a business. The difference is I really am gonna be the greatest of all time. He’s gonna see.”

Harrison faces Taylor Guardado in the main event of Wednesday’s PFL Championship at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The two are competing for the women’s lightweight title and the $1 million prize. The bout against Guardado is Harrison’s final fight on her PFL contract.