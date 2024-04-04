How Kayla Harrison had to overcome ‘big mental hurdle’ of UFC telling her it’s bantamweight or bust

If Kayla Harrison wanted to be a UFC fighter, bantamweight was the only option.

Harrison (16-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) makes her octagon debut against former champion Holly Holm (15-6 MMA, 8-6 UFC) at UFC 300 on April 13. It will be the first time she’ll compete at 135 pounds.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka and two-time PFL lightweight champion fought predominantly at 155 pounds, and has been able to make the cut down to featherweight, but bantamweight will be uncharted waters for her.

“To their credit, they did not beat around the bush,” Harrison told MMA Junkie of the UFC’s negotiation. “It was very clear that if you want to fight here, this is the weight you’re going to fight at, and that was a big mental hurdle for me to get through – just figure out: Can I do this? Is this what I want to do? It’s hard, because most people don’t realize that I’ve been training two-a-day since I was 12 years old.

“There was definitely a piece of me that was like, ‘F*ck that. You’ve done enough. Why would you spend the last part of your career cutting an extra 10 pounds? Like, why?’ Then there was another part piece of me that was like, ‘Well, we grow at the edges of our comfort zone, and this is you being all in. It doesn’t get much harder than this. You’re cutting to a new weight class, you’re fighting in the promotion, and you’re fighting the legend. This is it. You’re either all in or not in.’ I liked that, and I think that brings out the best version of me.”

Harrison has no fear of any potential physical or athletic limitations as she depletes herself down to bantamweight.

“I don’t think I’m going to lose anything,” Harrison said. “I think we’re going to see the best version of me. I’ve been disciplined. I’ve been dedicated. I haven’t skipped any steps. I haven’t left a stone unturned. My team is all in, I’m all in, my family’s all in, and I think I’m about to shine really f*cking bright.”

