Katie Taylor set for historic Amanda Serrano rematch on Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul card

Katie Taylor ahead of her Madison Square Garden fight against Amanda Serrano (Getty Images)

Katie Taylor will face Amanda Serrano in July in a rematch of the biggest fight in the history of women’s boxing, with the bout announced as the co-main event of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul exhibition contest in Texas.

Taylor defeated Serrano by split decision in their historic clash at Madison Square Garden in New York in 2022, with the Irish fighter claiming the undisputed lightweight title in what many considered to be the fight of the year.

Taylor, 37, most recently defeated Chantelle Cameron in Dublin in their November rematch to reclaim her undisputed super-lightweight titles, after suffering the first defeat of her professional career against the same opponent the previous year.

Taylor will put all her super-lightweight titles on the line as the Irish icon and Serrano, 35, meet at the 80, 000 capacity AT&T Stadium in Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys. Like with Tyson and Paul’s bout, it will be shown live on online streaming giant Netflix.

"This is the rematch the world has wanted to see, and I’m delighted that it’s finally happening," Taylor said. “The first fight in New York was obviously an epic occasion and it more than lived up to the billing, and I’m sure the rematch will be no different."

Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) and Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) will fight across 10, two-minute rounds. Serrano has won her last four fights across three-minute rounds since losing to Taylor in the first women’s boxing match to headline the iconic MSG.

“While my focus continues to be on giving women the choice to fight with the same rules as men, I’ve always said that this is the one fight I’d go back to 10x2 for if that’s what Katie wanted,” the Puerto Rican-born fighter said. “I’m coming for her belts, she wants 10x2, so that’s what we will do.”

Serrano is promoted by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions company, which is also promoting the Paul vs Tyson fight. The bout will see former YouTube star Paul take on Tyson, one of heavyweight boxing’s most legendary figures, who will be 58 at the time.

“Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are two of the best boxers in the world,” Tyson said in a statement. “I know they can both put on an incredible show, and I’m thrilled to have them join this card. These remarkable athletes will undoubtedly elevate the event with their global appeal and fan bases. Adding one of the greatest fights in women’s boxing history to this unforgettable event is a true gift to fans.