Karl Lagerfeld Reveals Collaboration With Fiba 3×3 Basketball

THREE’S COMPANY, TOO: The Karl Lagerfeld brand — which has dabbled in sports with its brand ambassador and product consultant Sébastien Jondeau, a fitness fanatic — is now linking with the fast-growing world of three-on-three basketball, billed as the largest urban team sport in the world.

On Thursday, Karl Lagerfeld revealed a partnership with Fiba 3×3, the sport’s governing body, encompassing the 2024 competitive season.

More from WWD

Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive officer of Karl Lagerfeld, said the fashion house’s mantra of “embrace the present and invent the future” matches the ethos of this emerging game.

“We believe that fusing our iconic DNA with the three-on-three urban twist will prove extremely exciting to Karl fans around the world, and we hope that bringing our innovative vision into the mix is going to prove inspirational for both the fashion and sports industries going forward,” he explained.

The partnership was teased with customized collaborations during a recent qualifying tournament in Hong Kong and will continue with upcoming ones in Japan and Hungary.

“We are delighted to partner with Karl Lagerfeld for this exclusive collaboration, which will engage new audiences in three-on-three basketball,” said Alex Sanchez, managing director of Fiba 3×3. “We share a commitment to innovation and to embrace the cultural influences that transcend sport and fashion. The urban spirit of the Karl Lagerfeld brand aligns perfectly with the dynamic, fast-paced nature of three-on-three basketball.”

The sport made its Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Best of WWD