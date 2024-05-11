Karen Weekly named SEC Coach of the Year

Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly was named Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year by the league’s softball head coaches.

Weekly guided the Lady Vols (40-10, 19-5 SEC) to a second consecutive regular-season conference title in 2024. She earned SEC Coach of the Year honors for a second consecutive season and for the fourth time during her tenure at Tennessee.

The Lady Vols were eliminated by LSU in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals Thursday.

Tennessee, ranked No. 2 nationally, will learn its NCAA Tournament opponent and destination on Sunday.

Lady Vols’ sophomore Karlyn Pickens was named SEC Pitcher of the Year. She joins Monica Abbott as the only Tennessee player to earn the award.

Tennessee players were also recognized as First-Team All-SEC standouts including Pickens, Payton Gottshall, McKenna Gibson, Taylor Pannell and Rylie West.

Kiki Milloy, Sophia Nugent and Zaida Puni all received Second-Team All-SEC honors for the Lady Vols.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

