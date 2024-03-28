Kareem Jackson visits Colts

Veteran safety Kareem Jackson visited the Colts this week.

Jackson, 35, finished last season with a return to Houston. The Texans claimed him off waivers Dec. 26, and he played two games and totaled two tackles.

The Broncos cut Jackson after his two suspensions for illegal hits.

The NFL suspended him four games for a hit on Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs, citing "repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players." The suspension was the second for Jackson this season.

Besides his lost wages for the six games he was suspended, Jackson also paid $89,670 in fines for four illegal hits.

The Texans made Jackson a first-round draft pick in 2010, and he spent nine seasons in Houston before going to Denver in 2019.