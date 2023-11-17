Kansas State women's basketball stuns No. 2 Iowa, 65-58, on the road

For a second straight year, the Kansas State women's basketball stunned 2023 NCAA Tournament runner-up Iowa on Thursday night, scoring the game's last 12 points to edge the No. 2-ranked Hawkeyes, 65-58, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

The Wildcats made their last five shots and held Iowa scoreless over the final two minutes, 43 seconds in the comeback victory and ran their record to 3-0. Iowa fell to 3-1.

Ayoka Lee, who missed last year's victory over Iowa in Manhattan while sitting out the season with a knee injury, led the Wildcats with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Zyanna Walker added 12 points off the bench and Gabby Gregory shook off a tough shooting night (3-for-12) to score five points down the stretch.

All-American Caitlyn Clark led all scorers with 24 points for Iowa, but was just 9 of 32 from the floor, including 2-for-16 from 3-point range. Molly Davis added 10 points and Hannah Stuelke nine points and 11 rebounds.

