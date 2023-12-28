Kansas State football score updates vs. North Carolina State in Pop-Tarts Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Kansas State football will go after its second bowl victory in four tries under fifth-year coach Chris Klieman on Thursday in the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium.

The Wildcats, 8-4, also will try to get to nine victories for a second straight year — they finished at 10-4 in 2022 — against North Carolina State (9-3) that comes in on a five-game winning streak. The Wolfpack is looking to reach 10 wins for just the second time in school history, joining the 2002 team that went 11-3 and beat Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl.

At stake is the popular new Pop-Tarts Bowl trophy, complete with toaster pastries sticking out of the football on top. The winning team also gets to take a bite out of an edible bowl mascot.

K-State will have an interim offensive coordinator in offensive line coach Conor Riley, who took over when Collin Klein left for Texas A&M. Also, true freshman Avery Johnson will get the start at quarterback after Will Howard entered the transfer portal.

KICKOFF: 4:45 p.m. central

TV: ESPN

BETTING ODDS: Kansas State by 3

Check back for score updates as Kansas State football faces North Carolina State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium and follow Arne Green's timeline on X, formerly Twitter, below.

Tweets by arnegreen

END 1Q: Kansas State 7, NC State 0

End of the first quarter with K-State leading NC State, 7-0. Here are the first-quarter stats. pic.twitter.com/CqitlDn5iG — Arne Green (@arnegreen) December 28, 2023

A nice night for winter football

The weather shortly before kickoff here at Camping World is 62 degrees under partly cloudy skies with the wind out of the west-southwest at 7 mph.

