Kansas State basketball score updates vs. West Virginia in first Big 12 road game

Kansas State's basketball team will look to remain undefeated in the Big 12 on Tuesday night with its first conference road game against West Virginia at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

The Wildcats (11-3, 1-0 Big 12) opened conference play Saturday with a resounding 77-52 home victory over Central Florida. West Virginia (5-9, 0-1), is the only team in the Big 12 with a losing record and dropped its league opener, 89-55, at No. 2-ranked Houston.

The Mountaineers have dropped four of their last five games and are 5-4 at home this season. They are led in scoring by RaeQuan Battle, a Montana State transfer, with 21.5 points per game.

Battle, who scored 27 points against K-State in Montana State's first-round NCAA Tournament loss to the Wildcats, is one of four West Virginia starters to have played in seven or fewer games because of eligibility issues or injuries.

Cam Carter averages 16.2 points, Tylor Perry 15.7 and Arthur Kaluma 15.1 for K-State.

Kansas State game time, TV channel, betting odds tonight vs. West Virginia

TIPOFF: 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

BETTING ODDS: Kansas State by 2.5

Kansas State basketball score updates vs. West Virginia

Follow Arne Green's live score updates on X, formerly known as Twitter, below throughout the game between Kansas State basketball and Central Florida.

Tweets by arnegreen

