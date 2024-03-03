Kansas linebacker sets up official visit to Nebraska

Consensus four-star linebacker Dawson Merritt, a native of Overland Park, Kansas, has set up an official visit to Nebraska. The news has been reported by 247Sports and Rivals.

Merritt will be taking an official visit to Lincoln the weekend of June 14. He is also expected to take an official visit to Oklahoma one week later.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Merritt is ranked as a four-star prospect by each major recruiting service including being ranked as the No. 81 player in the country by On3, he’s also ranked as a top-100 player in the country by ESPN as well.

According to Steve Marik, of Inside Nebraska on Rivals, Merritt is also expected to make a trip to visit the Huskers in April as well.

Merritt holds over a dozen offers in his recruitment, including Alabama, Boston College, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina State, Oklahoma State, Utah, and Washington.

