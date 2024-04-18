Kansas gets guard AJ Storr in transfer portal: reports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks are reloading for another NCAA Tournament run in men’s basketball, and reportedly got a big boost on Thursday.

Former Wisconsin guard AJ Storr is transferring to Kansas according to basketball insider Shams Charania.

Storr is the third transfer player that KU is bringing in along with Lawrence native Zeke Mayo and Florida guard Riley Kugel.

Storr was an All-Big East freshman at St. John’s, averaging 8.8 points per game and shooting 43.4% from the field and 40.4% from three.

In his sophomore year at Wisconsin, he grabbed Second Team All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Tournament Team honors while averaging 16.8 points, four rebounds, 43.4% from the field and 32% from three.

Storr will be a junior for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

The Jayhawks have now landed five incoming guards total with incoming freshmen Labaron Philon and Rakease Passmore at guard along with veteran Dajuan Harris returning for his senior season.

With KJ Adams Jr. returning, and potentially Hunter Dickinson, too, as well as incoming five-star freshman Flory Bidunga joining the Jayhawks, Kansas is poised to be one of the top teams in 2024 after a second-round exit in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

