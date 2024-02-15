Kansas City shooting: 2 juveniles among 3 detained after gunfire that struck 23 people, killing 1

One person was killed and 23 total people were struck by gunfire in a mass shooting after the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon, according to Kansas City Police.

As of Thursday's latest update from police, the shooting "appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire" and killed 43-year-old Elizabeth Galvan.

Galvan, who went by Lisa Lopez-Galvan, was a mother of two who worked as a local radio and event DJ. She co-hosted a program for KKFI 90.1 FM called “Taste of Tejano," which featured Latin music. The news of her death was first reported by the Kansas City Star.

Graves added that "several firearms" had been recovered in connection with the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.