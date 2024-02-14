Chiefs parade shooting: 1 dead, 2 in custody, 'up to 10 to 15 injured' per Kansas City police

One person was killed and 10 to 15 other people were injured in a shooting after the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon, according to Kansas City Police.

"Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck," the police posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). "We took two armed people into custody for more investigation."

The KC Police confirmed to local news station KSHB that 10 people had been shot and taken to Children's Mercy Hospital, though police later said they're "still gathering information on number and status of victims" and the number of injured could climb as high as 15. Despite being taken to a children's hospital, it is unknown if any children were injured, since those requiring medical treatment were rushed to the nearest hospital from the shooting.

According to authorities, one person has died.