The Kansas City Royals have won 9 straight home games. This was the key to the latest

Kauffman Stadium was electric on Friday night. Fans showed up to watch the Kansas City Royals host the Baltimore Orioles in a matchup of two up-and-coming teams.

And the Royals gave them a show.

KC cruised to a 9-4 victory over Baltimore. The Royals won their ninth consecutive home game and improved to 13-7. The offense fueled the victory and it all stemmed from another big inning.

The Royals, who rank fourth in the American League in runs scored, put together a five-run inning to take a sizable lead. Later, Royals outfielder MJ Melendez added three key insurance runs.

“I think we should do that a lot more often,” Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino quipped. “I had a lot of fun that inning. And the next inning and the next. We won the game, so that was fun. Yeah, it was a good game tonight. (I’m) happy with it and ready to get there tomorrow.”

The Royals have a knack for the big inning. They have scored five or more runs in a single frame five times this season.

Each occasion has led to a home victory as was the case on Friday night.

“Obviously, it’s a long season,” Massey said. “So, to come to the park every night and have that kind of energy, it fuels you. That’s why we do it. Win for these guys in here and win for them. Just a lot of fun to have them out there.”

In the sixth inning, the Royals began their five-run outburst. KC worked two walks against Orioles starter Dean Kremer. Pasquantino and Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. got aboard as Kremer was replaced.

The Royals did their damage with two outs. Melendez hit an RBI single against Orioles reliever Keegan Akin.

Next, Nelson Velazquez worked another walk. Massey followed and promptly extended the lead with a two-run double.

The Royals had swung momentum. Royals outfielder Hunter Renfroe capped the inning with a two-run single.

KC had a 6-0 lead in an instant.

“The two walks got us going for sure,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said.

However, Quatraro was more impressed with what happened next. After the Orioles battled back, courtesy of Adley Rutschman’s first career grand slam, Melendez put the game on ice with his three-run homer.

It was a key moment in the game. Melendez hit a 424-foot home run that circled momentum back to the Royals.

“Once they put up the four (runs), the complexion of that game changed completely,” Quatraro said. “MJ, the home run, was the separator.”

Through Friday night, the Royals have a plus-45 run differential, which ranks best in the Majors.

KC hopes to keep the offense clicking and keep the home streak alive.

“It’s nice to be out there with the guys,” Massey said. Yeah, the environment is different here. So, it’s really cool to go out there and get a win.”