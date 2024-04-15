Kansas City Current leave New York City area with positive result against Gotham

The Kansas City Current visited the reigning National Women’s Soccer League champions on Sunday as the league returned to action following a break for international competition.

Hoping to continue their undefeated start to the season against NJ/NY Gotham, the Current got their wish in the form of a hard-fought draw.

Each team scored once and Current goalkeeper AD Franch came up with four crucial saves in a match that ended 1-1 at Red Bull Stadium in Harrison, N.J.

While not an outright victory, the outcome moved the Current to 3-0-1 this season and kept Kansas City atop the NWSL standings.

Temwa Chawinga and Bia Zaneratto continued to cause problems for opposing NWSL defenses, linking up for the Current’s lone goal of the match in the 17th minute.

After clearing a corner kick, the Current broke forward quickly thanks to the physical play of Bia. Her pass to Chawinga was timed and weighted perfectly: The speedy forward made a 70-yard sprint on goal and tucked a shot past former KC keeper Cassie Miller.

Gotham responded five minutes into the second half, when Esther headed home a cross, completely unmarked, at the back post.

While that’s how the match would end, one of the biggest moments of the game came minutes before Gotham’s goal. Franch made an incredible diving save on a shot by Crystal Dunn.

Then a cross came back in and a Gotham forward headed the ball off the bar and down. Franch was able to scoop it up before the ball had fully crossed the line.

The Current return home next weekend, welcoming new expansion team Bay FC. That match, on Saturday, kicks off at 6 p.m. Central Time at CPKC Stadium.