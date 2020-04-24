Kansas City Chiefs select Clyde Edwards-Helaire in 2020 NFL Draft: A perfect fit for the reigning champions

With the final pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Clyde Edwards-Helaire, running back, LSU!

As the first and only running back taken in the opening round, Edwards-Helaire couldn’t have landed in a better situation. Playing for the reigning Super Bowl champs in a position of need, he’ll get to line up behind quarterback-god himself, Patrick Mahomes.

Andy Behrens talks about the fantasy impact of the CEH pick in the video above.

It was a fantasy dream for an RB to land with the Chiefs. Andy keeps it simple: Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the number one rookie for fantasy purposes in 2020. He’s going to be an immediate, tremendous fantasy asset, one who never has to come off the field, thanks to his explosiveness and capability in both the run and pass games. Take note, dynasty leaguers!