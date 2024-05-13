Here’s who Kansas City Chiefs will play in season opener to start 2024 NFL schedule

The Kansas City Chiefs’ home opener is set — and it promises to be a good one.

KC will kick off the 2024 season against the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced Monday morning. The contest will be a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game in Baltimore, which the Chiefs won, 17-10.

The stage is set pic.twitter.com/GsSqJ4OQai — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 13, 2024

The game will be the first in the NFL schedule, kicking off at 7:20 p.m. Central on Thursday, Sept. 5 on the Chiefs’ home field. It will be televised on NBC.

In recent years, the NFL has rewarded Super Bowl champions by allowing them to host the first game of the next season. Last year, for instance, KC lost 21-20 to the Detroit Lions in the league’s kickoff event.

The NFL’s full schedule release is planned for Wednesday night. KC’s opponents are already known; the Chiefs will play home games against Baltimore, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles (Chargers), Cincinnati, Houston, New Orleans and Tampa Bay. They will go on the road to face Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles (Chargers), Atlanta, Buffalo, Carolina, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and San Francisco.