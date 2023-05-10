Kansas basketball transfer Hunter Dickinson: 'I got less than six figures at Michigan'

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson celebrates a play against Wisconsin during overtime of U-M's 87-79 win on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Crisler Center.

Former Michigan basketball All-American Hunter Dickinson explained his decision to leave Ann Arbor.

Dickinson was on Monday's episode of Barstool's Roundball Podcast after he announced his transfer to Kansas last week.

The 7-foot-1 center, who averaged 18.5 points and nine rebounds as a junior as he was named to the All-Big Ten first team, said there were a number of factors at play in his choice.

"I won't say anything bad about that program because I still do love Michigan, I do love the program and everything," Dickinson said. "That's why it was so hard to leave. I really didn't want to leave, I didn't, but I just felt like, man, it was the best decision for me. It took a lot of courage, I don't think people realize how much courage it took for a guy who was there for three years, an All-American for the team.

"I did have a legacy there and I basically gave that up to try to be selfish and do what's best for me and my career, not what's best for anybody else's career."

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard talks to center Hunter Dickinson at halftime during the first round of the first round of the NIT at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Then, there's of course the basketball reasons. With the addition of Dickinson, widely considered the top player in the transfer portal, the Jayhawks, a 1-seed in last year's NCAA tournament, has vaulted once again into the preseason top 5.

The Wolverines, meanwhile, went 18-16 in Dickinson's final year in the program and missed the NCAA tournament for the second time in 13 seasons. Dickinson said his final year "sucked because we lost."

But beyond winning, which Dickinson said was a factor in where he ended up, another key piece was potential Name, Image and Likeness deals — which he implied would be significantly more lucrative in Lawrence than the year prior in Ann Arbor.

Mar 5, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates a made basket in the first half Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

"The people hating on me would leave their job right now for a $10,000 increase," Dickinson said. "I got, at Michigan, less than six figures. I got less than six figures at Michigan for the year."

Dickinson, who said he was "relieved" when the process finally ended, also considered Kentucky, Villanova, Maryland and Georgetown.

