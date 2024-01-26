Kalen DeBoer talks re-recruiting current Alabama football players

It has been roughly two weeks since the University of Alabama hired its newest head football coach Kalen DeBoer to replace the legendary Nick Saban. In that time, Coach DeBoer has been going non-stop in Tuscaloosa and the recruiting trail.

On Thursday, Coach DeBoer joined Dan Patrick on “The Dan Patrick Show” to discuss taking over the Crimson Tide and what the last two weeks have been like for him.

Patrick would ask him about re-recruiting the current Alabama football roster, especially in the era of the transfer portal and Coach DeBoer would express how impressed he was with his staff in doing just that.

“Absolutely. That’s a big part of it. I think that’s probably some of the best recruiting our coaches have done so far is really recruiting our own roster. And it’s crazy to say that but I think that’s the case no matter what, but I think it’s even at another level now just with everything. So I’m really proud of the way our guys – when I say our guys, our team – have been receptive and embraced our coaching staff and myself. I think we’ve done a great job of retaining the core, the nucleus of who’s in this program. There’s so many great players and they want this place to be great. It certainly caught them by surprise, and it hits you pretty hard when Coach Saban retired and that’s a big piece of why they came here. But they also came here to wear those Alabama colors, and they’ve really, again, been receptive to myself and holding one another and wanting to carry on the legacy of this great place.”

While fans and analysts around the country love to talk about all of the losses that Alabama’s roster has had, and it has been quite a few when you take a deeper look at the roster, the Crimson Tide still has one of the best rosters from top to bottom in the country. The fact that Coach DeBoer and his staff were able to keep a large portion of the roster together is a great accomplishment early on in the DeBoer era.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire