Kalen DeBoer talks Alabama football at fundraiser in Mobile

Brace yourself Alabama Crimson Tide football fans, we have officially entered the long and dreary offseason portion of the college football calendar. While the offseason can be grueling, from time to time there will be some interesting notes to report on.

On Thursday evening, AL.com released a video on X (formerly Twitter) of new Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer talking about his team and the expectations moving forward.

Along with a quick overview of the team, Coach DeBoer would speak on incoming freshman five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams, the transfer portal, and his plans for the summer.

Take a look at what Coach DeBoer had to say:

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer speaks at the Team Focus Fundraiser in Mobile. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/9oJx4GRVqJ — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) May 3, 2024

