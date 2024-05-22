Kalen DeBoer talks adding Kadyn Proctor back to Alabama football roster

Following the news that legendary head coach Nick Saban would be retiring as the leader of the Alabama Crimson Tide football program, several players decided it was time to move on from Tuscaloosa—one of the notable being offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor.

After spending just a couple of months back home with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Proctor changed his mind and announced his intentions of returning to the Capstone to play for new Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer.

On Tuesday Coach DeBoer discussed adding Proctor back to the Alabama roster.

“He was a guy that was gonna play a significant role in the program, and to lose him and now get him back, that’s a big deal for us,” said DeBoer at a Yea Alabama event on Tuesday evening. “I think he’s just done a great job of meshing back with his friends but most importantly his teammates, and excited to get him back in our workouts here this summer.”

As a freshman in 2023, Proctor started all 14 games for the Crimson Tide on his way to being selected to the All-SEC Freshman Team.

With Proctor back in the fold, Alabama has likely locked down four of the five starting spots along the offensive line, with right tackle still up for competition.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Alabama football program as the college football offseason continues.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire