Jyon Simon set to commit on Thursday, is Rutgers football in the mix?

Decision day is Thursday for Jyon Simon, a Florida defensive lineman who is being recruited by Rutgers football. His recruitment includes some of the biggest names in college football.

A 6-foot-1, 260-pound defensive lineman from Raines High School (Jacksonville, Florida), Simon had 77 total tackles, nine sacks and 15 tackles for a loss last year. Simon took a visit to Rutgers football this past weekend.

This spring, he has taken visits to Auburn, North Carolina State, East Carolina and Florida Atlantic. He has made two visits to North Carolina State this spring.

On Thursday, Simon’s commitment ceremony won’t be featuring hats, a common practice for announcement ceremonies. Instead, Simon will have cards on the table. And Simon said the following programs will all have cards on the table on Thursday evening:

Texas

Tennessee

USC (University of Southern California)

Rutgers

Pittsburgh

Jacksonville

NC State

Colorado

The likes of Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Louisville and Maryland have all also offered Simon.

Simon will be making his announcement from his high school at 6:30 p.m. ET.

According to 247Sports Composite, he is a three-star recruit and the No. 78 defensive lineman in the nation.

