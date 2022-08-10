Jyaire Brown loses black stripe, becomes ‘official’ Buckeye

It’s that time of year again when we get to see the right of passage at Ohio State better known as black stripe removals. Young guys might have signed on the dotted line and made their way to the banks of the Olentangy as Ohio State football players, but they aren’t truly welcomed into the brotherhood “officially” until they have their black-stripe removed.

Tuesday saw two players shed their black stripes at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. DeaMonte Trayanum went through the short ceremony, and so too did defensive back Jyaire Brown.

Brown came to OSU as a 4-star, top 200 prospect in the 2022 class that was an early enrollee and has now become one of the first in fall camp to receive the honor. He could barely hold back the excitement.

“Shout out B.I.A (Best in America) man,” Brown said. “Shout out all y’all Buckeye Nation. Shout out, coach Mick. Shout out all y’all. Go Bucks!”

Check out the short festivities below.

We’ll continue to keep track of these black stripe alerts as they happen, so check back often for that and many other stories and news items to get you ready for the start of the 2022 season.

List

Predicting the Ohio State football offensive depth chart as fall camp begins

Ohio State Football: Predicting the offensive depth chart, fall camp

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire