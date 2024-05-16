Juve's Allegri suspended two matches after cup final red

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri tosses away his tie after seeing red during his side's 1-0 victory against Atalanta in the Italian Cup final (Filippo MONTEFORTE)

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri received a two-match Italian Cup suspension on Thursday after being shown a red card during his side's victory in this season's final.

The Italian football federation (FIGC) said in a communique that the ban was due to Allegri's "aggressive attitude towards the fourth official", as well as for making "disrespectful gestures towards the match official".

Deep into second-half injury time as Juve beat Atalanta 1-0 on Wednesday, Allegri was sent off after remonstrating with the officials when his side were denied a penalty.

The enraged 56-year-old threw his jacket and tie to the floor and sarcastically applauded the referee from the touchline.

Allegri will be banned from the next two Italian Cup ties his side will play.

With reports circulating in the Italian press that Juve will sack Allegri after a disappointing season in which Inter Milan romped to the Serie A title, it is not clear where he will serve ban.

