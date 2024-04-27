Juventus vs Milan live stream: Can you watch for free?

Juventus and Milan clash in a Top-3 Serie A showdown today at Allianz Stadium. Though the stakes are considerably lower now that Inter have officially claimed this season’s Scudetto, this is still a compelling matchup between two of Italy’s premier sides.

The match starts at 12:00 p.m. ET. It will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States, but we’ve found a handful of different ways you can watch the match live online for free.

Is There a Free Juventus vs Milan Live Stream?

You can watch a live stream of every Serie A game this season on Paramount+. All you need is the lower tier “Essential” plan, which only costs $6 per month or $60 per year. Considering that not only includes all of Serie A, but also Coppa Italia, other live sports and a massive library of on-demand TV shows and movies, that’s a killer deal.

But if you’re just interested in watching Juventus vs Milan without paying anything, you can do that, too. Paramount+ comes with a seven-day free trial, so you can sign up, watch the match and then cancel your subscription.

Additionally, Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch Juventus vs Milan–and every other Serie A match–via the Paramount+ Amazon Prime Channel. This is ultimately the same as the option above (except you’ll watch on the Prime Video app or website instead), but it comes with a different seven-day free trial, so this serves as a nice backup option if you’ve already tried out regular Paramount+.

If you’ve already used up both of those free trials, you can sign up for a free five-day trial of DirecTV Stream. As long as you make sure to include the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on when you sign up, you can then watch the match on the Paramount+ website or app. You’ll just have to sign in with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

How to Watch the Juventus vs Milan Live Stream from Abroad

All of those streaming services are restricted to US-only. However, if you use a virtual private network (VPN), you’re able to hide your location and bypass those restrictions, thus allowing you to watch the match live from outside of the United States.

Most VPN’s will accomplish this task, but NordVPN is a great place to start, as it’s safe, fast, has a ton of nice features and is super easy to use. It doesn’t have a regular free trial, so you’ll need to pay up front, but it does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee to let you try it out risk-free.

