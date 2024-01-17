Jusuf Nurkic rocks the rim

The Warriors veteran is back.
Green has missed 10 games because of his latest incident.
The Warriors were +1800 to win the title before Green was suspended. Their odds are now at +4000.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Which quarterback would you pick for the rest of the playoffs?
With Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez, Inter Miami is the clearest MLS preseason favorite in at least a decade.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces on a rare Monday edition of Sunday Night Blitz to recap Monday's playoff games, as the Buffalo Bills blew out the Pittsburgh Steelers at home and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shock the world and decisively beat the Philadelphia Eagles. Fitz and Frank start with the Eagles' devastating loss and what it means for their future, as coaching changes may be on the horizon. Next, the duo discuss the Bills taking care of business against the Steelers as they prepare to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at home next week. Fitz and Frank finish off the show with discussion over how to rank the remaining playoff quarterbacks, thoughts on the upcoming divisional games and Bill Belichick interviewing with the Atlanta Falcons and how the head coach hiring cycle is taking shape.
Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
McCarthy could be a first-round pick.
Saban, Belichick, Carroll, Woods and a new-look NFL playoffs all combined for a momentous, nothing-will-ever-be-quite-the-same week.
Texas said Friday it was "just getting started" with a video of Sarkisian.
The 2024 Olympics provide a major exposure opportunity for the NBA.
The move is pending final approval from the NBPA.
The announcement had been expected since Harrison sat out Ohio State's Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.
Andy Behrens takes an early look at where the top 24 players are going to be selected before the next NFL season.
In today's edition: Nick Saban retires, Pete Carroll gets canned, more upsets in college hoops, Shohei Ohtani vs. the California Tax Board, and more.
Check out our latest fantasy hockey trade tips, headlined by a forward who might be stashed on an opposing IR spot.
The top eight teams on the board are either from the Big Ten or SEC.
Tyrese Haliburton had a towel over his head as he was carried off the court Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Which teams will be changing quarterbacks this offseason?