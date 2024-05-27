Justin Zimmer hosting fourth annual football camp

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Justin Zimmer will be hosting a football camp in Greenville next month.

The annual football camp will take place June 22 at Legacy Field at Greenville High School. The K-6 session will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., while the 7-12 session will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 pm. The cost is $40 in advance or $50 day-of.

The proceeds will all go to For Goodness’ Sake.

“It’s just being able to support a good cause, and just see how much fun a lot of the campers have and all the parents tell us how much their kids love it,” Zimmer told News 8. “It’s really rewarding.”

For more information and to register, go to 4gsake.org/camp.

