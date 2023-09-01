Justin Jones gave hilarious scouting report of new Bears OL Dan Feeney

The Chicago Bears made a trade with the Miami Dolphins for offensive lineman Dan Feeney, shoring up a depth concern along the interior offensive line, in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

Defensive tackle Justin Jones, who was teammates with Feeney for several seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, gave a hilarious scouting report of Feeney.

“Loves football. And he loves beer.”

Tight end Cole Kmet later chimed in: “I can confirm the latter for sure.”

If you remember a few years ago, Feeney was spotted with his New York Jets teammates chugging a beer at a New York Islanders playoff game. The television cameras captured the moment in all of its glory — beer, mullet and all.

Jets OL Dan Feeney with the most elite mullet while chugging a beer at the Islanders game. What a beauty. pic.twitter.com/JcaqbriQQU — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 22, 2021

Seems to track with Jones’ scouting report.

Now to the football part. Head coach Matt Eberflus is excited about what Feeney brings in terms of versatility. Feeney has appeared in 96 games, with 64 starts, in his six-year career, where he’s played center, left guard and right guard.

“The position flex is obviously something that we coveted there to be an inside piece there for us in games, and the experience,” Eberflus said. “There’s a known and an unknown factor to playing a rookie and there’s also a known factor to playing a veteran. You’ve got tape, you’ve seen him play, you know what he can do up at this level, so that’s what it is.”

