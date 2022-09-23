Justin Herbert misses Chargers practice but is not ruled out yet against Jaguars

Chris Jones (95) and the Kansas City Chiefs defense kept pressure on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and hit him several times. (Ed Zurga / Associated Press)

After not practicing Friday, Justin Herbert is listed as questionable for the Chargers’ game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium.

Coach Brandon Staley said the team’s plan this week was to have Herbert rest Friday after he practiced in a limited capacity the day before.

Herbert, who is dealing with fractured rib cartilage, threw passes during the media-viewing portion of practice on Thursday.

The Chargers likely will wait until Herbert works out Sunday before making a final determination on his status.

“I'm sure that's probably the plan, just to see how it feels on Sunday,” Herbert said. “There's a lot that goes into it. We’ll take the next couple of days just to relax — relax, rest and make sure that I’m at my best until Sunday.”

If Herbert is unavailable, veteran backup Chase Daniel will start, Staley said.

The Chargers likely will be without center Corey Linsley (knee) and cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle). Both Pro Bowl players are listed as doubtful.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring), starting right tackle Trey Pipkins III (foot) and backup tight end Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring) are questionable.

Linsley missed the second half of the Chargers’ previous game — Sept. 15 in Kansas City.

Staley said the plan regarding Linsley is “really trying to give him as much rest as possible. He’s a guy you can afford to rest because of his experience. You rely on games played and time on task.”

Jackson missed the Chargers’ season opener but then played all 57 defensive snaps against the Chiefs. After the game, Jackson said he felt fine and had no issues with his ankle. But he didn’t practice this week.

“We just want to make sure for the long term this guy is good to go,” Staley said. “As you guys have seen him out there, there hasn't been a setback, per se. That’s not what’s happening. We’re just keeping the long term in mind with him and making sure that he’s building for a full season.”

Allen was injured in the Chargers’ Week 1 victory over Las Vegas. He didn’t travel to Kansas City. Staley called Allen’s chances of playing Sunday “50-50.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.