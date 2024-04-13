Justin Fields threads the needle in an impressive offseason-throwing video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields is dutifully preparing for the 2024 NFL season. And part of that preparation, as it appears, is improving his accuracy.

He flashed some of those improvements in a recent, impressive throwing video on social media.

Justin Fields threads the needle 🪡pic.twitter.com/qJocjw287H — NFL (@NFL) April 12, 2024

Some would argue processing reads and holding onto the ball were two of Fields' major drawbacks. But accuracy was a part of that equation, too.

In three years in the NFL, Fields' career completion percentage sits at 60.3%. He completed 58.9% of his passes his first year, 60.4% his second year and 61.4% last season. There's marginal improvement there, but overall those are paltry numbers.

Last season, his 61.4% completion percentage finished 30th in the NFL; and 32nd in 2022; if he qualified for rankings in 2021, he would've finished 44th amongst all quarterbacks. Those aren't sustainable marks in the NFL, giving reason for his diligent work on ball placement.

But he'll have to fight to put up numbers in the stat sheet next season. He is slated to be the understudy for Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh next season. But some believe Fields will overtake the veteran quarterback on a one-year deal at some point during the season.

